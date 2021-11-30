China to invest $300m in Bangladesh’s first waste-to-energy power plant

China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) is going to invest around $300 million to implement Bangladesh's first waste-to-energy project at Aminbazar.

The Chinese company will set up a 42.5-megawatt waste-to-energy power project, Nasrul Hamid, state minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, said in a press statement on Monday.

CMEC, Bangladesh Power Development Board, and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will sign a tri-party agreement on Wednesday at a city hotel in this regard, said a press release.

Md Tazul Islam, minister of Local Government and Rural Development, will attend the signing event as the chief guest.

Power division has long been pursuing the waste-to-energy power project to ensure proper municipal waste management.

Earlier, the first waste-to-energy project was planned to be built at Keraniganj, but the plan could not be implemented due to several technical and financial issues.