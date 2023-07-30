Ctg-10 by-polls: Voter presence thin; EC monitoring through CCTV cameras

Voting for Chattogram-10 by-elections began at 8am this morning with low voter presence in the 156 centres in the last three hours.

Voting will continue till 4pm on Sunday (30 July) with electronic voting machines (EVMs) at 1251 booths in all the centres.

As of the latest update at 10:45am, the voter turnout remains low, with only 4% of the 2920 eligible voters casting their ballots at the Pahartali College centre.

Meanwhile, the New Tiger Pass Govt Primary School centre witnessed 250 votes out of 2319 by 10:05am.

Photo: TBS

CCTV cameras have been installed in every polling station. The total number of voters in Chattogram-10 constituency is 4,88,638.

"I hope that the election will be held in a fair and organised manner. The polling stations are being monitored by CCTV cameras from the conference room of the Election Commission and the returning officer," said Chattogram district senior election officer Jahangir Hossain.

Photo: TBS

Six candidates are competing for the Chattogram-10 parliamentary seat, while the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has chosen not to participate in the by-election.

The participants are Awami L-nominated Mohiuddin Bacchu, Jatiya Party candidate Md Samsul Alam, Trinamool BNP candidate Deepak Kumar Palit, Rashid Mia of Bangladesh Cultural Liberation Alliance, independent candidate Manjurul Islam Bhuiyan and Md Arman Ali.

According to Chattogram Regional Electoral Officer's office, 8 executive magistrates and 2 judicial magistrates have been assigned the responsibility of maintaining law and order in the electoral area and providing legal instructions to the law enforcement forces including mobile and striking forces.

Photo: TBS

In general centres, 16 to 17 policemen and Ansars are on duty, while important centres have 17 to 18 police-Ansars on duty to ensure a smooth voting process and security during the by-election.

Chattogram-10 seat fell vacant following the death of the Awami League's Afsarul Ameen on 2 June.