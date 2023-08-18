De Niro at 80: Epitome of acting excellence serving as reel mirror to reality

Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Francis Ford Coppola reunite for 50th anniversary of The Godfather at the Oscars, 2022.

Robert De Niro stands as an iconic paragon of acting prowess. With an illustrious career spanning 5-decade, De Niro's profound ability to not just play a character, but becoming it makes him the epitome of the art of cinema.

As the thespian turned 80 yesterday, I spent the night re-watching some of my favourite films featuring the acting maestro as sleep evaded me. In so, a recurring epiphany again made itself known – that through the many roles, Robert De Niro, like any great actor, has been a reflection of the reality we live in.

Taxi Driver (1976)

In being the Taxi Driver (1976), De Niro, under the sage direction of Martin Scorsese, brings forth the terribleness bludgeoning one Travis Bickle - an embodiment of urban alienation. Bickle's descent into a maelstrom of internal chaos illuminates the psychic fractures lurking beneath the veneer of the city.

De Niro's portrayal transcends character to symbolise an era's disenchantment, and in doing so, elevates his art to a plane of incandescent social commentary.

De Niro as Travis Bickle in 1976's Taxi Driver

Bickle's haunting descent into urban disillusionment is mirrored poignantly by De Niro's virtuoso performance, a chiaroscuro of vulnerability and volatility. The enigma of De Niro's countenance becomes the very embodiment of the solitudinous human condition, a forlorn figure forever etched upon the cinematic psyche.

Roles undertaken by De Niro transcend mere cinematic tropes to engage in an existential discourse, nowhere more evident than in 1973's Mean Streets.

De Niro in 1973’s Mean Streets

His portrayal of Johnny Boy is an explosive amalgamation of vulnerability and volatility, an archetype of renegade verve that imprints itself indelibly upon the audience's consciousness.

Robert De Niro as a young Vito Corleone in Godfather Part II (1974)

De Niro incarnates a younger Vito Corleone who is yet to be the eponymous all-powerful father in The Godfather Part II (1974) - enriching Marlon Brando's legacy.

The seamless transition between Brando's and De Niro's performances reinforces the continuum of brilliance, and De Niro's capacity to transmute into a character's core essence is a testament to his chameleonic prowess. His portrayal invokes the archetypal immigrant experience while also delving into the story of the survival and success of a family.

As Vito, De Niro summons forth the ethos of an epoch, etching his interpretation with a brush of operatic grandeur, thereby adroitly intertwining individual narratives with historical veracity.

Raging Bull (1980)

There is a tempestuous spirit in the character of Jake LaMotta from Raging Bull (1980) as De Niro conveys the kinetic energy of his craft to the role. His visceral transformation - akin to Protean myth, spanning corporeal metamorphosis and existential introspection, manifests as a masterclass in acting.

Through the prism of LaMotta's tormented psyche, De Niro lends credence to the notion that artistry is predicated upon unflinching vulnerability.

Ronin (1998)

Ronin (1998) stands as a testament to De Niro's transcendence of genre. His portrayal of Sam, a saboteur, exudes a tantalising cocktail of enigmatic charm and existential gravitas.

De Niro, through nuanced restraint, epitomises the axiom that, in the realm of acting, less is often more, seamlessly navigating the paradigm of moral ambiguity.

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in Heat (1995)

As Neil McCauley in Heat (1995) De Niro shares the screen with another titan of acting, Al Pacino. The incendiary dynamic with Al Pacino engenders a cinematic collision, a duel that crystallises the film's thematic exploration of duality and destiny.

De Niro's depiction of the master criminal exhibits a steely elegance, an embodiment of existential purpose.

As Neil McCauley, De Niro traverses the delicate equilibrium between pursuit and evasion, inviting one to ponder the ethical dimensions of both. The confrontation between De Niro and Al Pacino symbolises the yin and yang of fate, evoking the timeless adage that the divide between good and evil can sometimes be imperceptibly thin.

A scene from A Bronx Tale (1993)

In telling A Bronx Tale (1993) De Niro dons the dual hat of actor and director, helming a bildungsroman suffused with urban wisdom.

His portrayal of Lorenzo Anello serves as a conduit for the transmission of paternal sagacity, thereby epitomising the notion of cinema as a repository of universal truths.

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

The actor's collaboration with director Sergio Leone in Once Upon a Time in America (1984) conjures an ode to the aching poignancy of nostalgia.

De Niro's portrayal of David "Noodles" Aaronson spans decades, resonating with an ineffable longing for a bygone era. Here, De Niro articulates the dolorous ebb and flow of existence, unfurling a panoply of emotions that span love, regret, and the inexorable passage of time.

His ability to infuse the character with a mournful profundity, a resonance that navigates the vicissitudes of time, reaffirms his capacity to bridge the ethereal realm of celluloid with the corporeal realm of the viewer.

Robert De Niro with a part of Goodfellas (1990) cast

De Niro's alignment with the almost mythic and sinuous narratives of the mafia – both romanticised and shown under the gritty lens of reality, is most exemplified in Goodfellas (1990).

As James Conway, De Niro excavates the machinations of power and ambition with a surgical precision that lends his character a verisimilitude that is as disconcerting as it is magnetic.

His embodiment of a character who oscillates between power and downfall expounds on the eternal themes of hubris and retribution. The philosophy here assumes a sombre hue, painting a canvas that oscillates between the lure of opulence and the abyss of moral decay.

De Niro as the suave Ace Rothstein in Casino (1995)

With his depiction of Sam "Ace" Rothstein in Casino (1995), De Niro's affiliation with the crime genre burgeons to unparalleled heights. The portrayal of Rothstein's inexorable ascent and subsequent descent is underpinned by De Niro's innate ability to communicate complex emotional gradations with the slightest of gestures.

De Niro infuses his character with a blend of suave allure and irascible fervour. This multifaceted persona serves as an embodiment of the moral tensions that permeate a world of opulence and duplicity.

His indomitable presence exudes a gravitas that is the veritable lifeblood of the narrative, rendering the character an emblem of tragically flawed grandeur.

Robert De Niro as Al Capone in The Untouchables (1987)

The mantle of historical roles is seized with mettle in The Untouchables (1987), where De Niro essays the notorious Al Capone - showcasing yet another facet of De Niro's virtuosity, as he metamorphoses into the infamous Chicago Outfit boss - a veritable monolith of villainy.

His performance accentuates the film's moral binary, emblematic of his ability to punctuate thematic subtexts with resonant performances.

Through Robert De Niro's searing rendition, Capone's sinister charisma saturates the screen, an adumbral of charisma and cruelty that is as mesmerising as it is repelling.

Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro in The Irishman (2019)

2019's The Irishman stands as a monument to De Niro's triumphant reunion with Martin Scorsese, and his portrayal of Frank Sheeran offers a poignant meditation on mortality and the confinements of survival.

The actor's calibrated restraint draws audiences into mafia enforcer Frank Sheeran's conscience, a testament to De Niro's uncanny ability to externalise internal conflict.

The Irishman beckons into the inner sanctum of organised crime; De Niro's portrayal is a symphony of subtlety, echoing the toll of a life of complicity. In the lines etched on De Niro's visage, silent dialogues are discerned - a parable of transience and retribution.

A master of his craft whose presence and gravity extend far beyond the bounds of mere performance, Robert De Niro's virtuosity leaves an indelible mark upon the landscape of cinema wherein characters are transmuted into lived experiences. His acting genius resides not solely within the framework of technique but in his capacity to channel universal verities through the prism of character. The many roles he did stands not merely as a tapestry of roles, but as an intricately woven mosaic of human experience – reflecting upon itself.