Cabinet accepts resignations of 3 technocrat ministers, 3 advisers

The resignations come in response to a directive for non-parliamentary members of the Cabinet and Advisory Council to step down

The resignation letters of two ministers, one state minister and three advisers to the prime minister have been accepted by the cabinet.

The president has accepted the resignations of Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafesh Osman, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, and State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam, reads a gazette of the cabinet.

The three advisers are Economic Affairs Adviser Mashiur Rahman, Energy Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, and International Affairs Adviser Gowher Rizvi.

The three ministers, the state minister and three advisers to the prime minister submitted their resignation letters to the Cabinet Secretary on Sunday (19 November).

The resignations come in response to a directive for non-parliamentary members of the Cabinet and Advisory Council to step down.

While not constitutionally mandated, this practice was also observed before the 2018 national elections.

In 2018, ministers who resigned ahead of the election schedule included late Religious Affairs Minister Motiur Rahman, Science and Technology Minister Yafesh Osman, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Nurul Islam, and Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar.

The technocrat ministers submitted their resignations on 6 November 2018, preceding the announcement of the election schedule on 8 November.

The recent resignations coincide with the Election Commission's announcement of the schedule for the 12th national election on 15 November. Within four days, on 19 November, the technocrat ministers submitted their resignations, setting the stage for potential changes in the government structure.

The current cabinet comprises 25 ministers, 19 state ministers, and three deputy ministers, totaling 48 members, including the prime minister. The resignation of three technocrat ministers has brought the total down to 45.

