BSMRMU observes International Mother Language day

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University observed Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day-2022 at the campus located in Pallabi, Dhaka.

A delegation led by Vice-Chancellor Rear Admiral M Khaled Iqbal (retd), also the chief guest of the event, paid homage to the language martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar, said a press release on Monday (21 February).

Later, in light of the Language Movement and International Mother Language Day, an essay competition and cultural programme were held, maintaining social distancing.

The vice-chancellor distributed prizes among the winners of the competitions.

At the end of the event, prayers were sought for the martyrdom of the language martyrs, the universal use of bangla language and for the prosperity of the country and the university.