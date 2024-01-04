BSMRMU distributes Winter Clothes

Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa distributed blankets among the local homeless and orphans at the permanent campus area in Hamidchar, Chattogram. Photo: Courtesy

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Bangladesh (BSMRMU) distributed winter clothes among the local homeless and orphans at BSMRMU Permanent Campus Project Site in Hamidchar, Chattogram.

Vice-Chancellor of the University Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and distributed blankets.

Winter clothes were distributed among 400 people.

Notably, the project of constructing a world-class permanent campus of the university on 106.66 acres of land at Hamidchar, Chattogram is currently in rapid progress.

Since its inception in 2013, as the only maritime specialised public university of the country BSMRMU is conducting its academic activities at a temporary campus in Pallabi, Dhaka.

BSMRMU is working relentlessly to develop skilled manpower in the maritime sector of Bangladesh.