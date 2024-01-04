BSMRMU distributes Winter Clothes

Corporates

Press Release
04 January, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 04:08 pm

Related News

BSMRMU distributes Winter Clothes

Press Release
04 January, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 04:08 pm
Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa distributed blankets among the local homeless and orphans at the permanent campus area in Hamidchar, Chattogram. Photo: Courtesy
Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa distributed blankets among the local homeless and orphans at the permanent campus area in Hamidchar, Chattogram. Photo: Courtesy

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Bangladesh (BSMRMU) distributed winter clothes among the local homeless and orphans at BSMRMU Permanent Campus Project Site in Hamidchar, Chattogram. 

Vice-Chancellor of the University Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and distributed blankets. 

Winter clothes were distributed among 400 people. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Notably, the project of constructing a world-class permanent campus of the university on 106.66 acres of land at Hamidchar, Chattogram is currently in rapid progress. 

Since its inception in 2013, as the only maritime specialised public university of the country BSMRMU is conducting its academic activities at a temporary campus in Pallabi, Dhaka. 

BSMRMU is working relentlessly to develop skilled manpower in the maritime sector of Bangladesh.

 

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University's (BSMRMU) / BSMRMU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

8h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

7h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

7h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

1h | Videos
In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

8h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

7h | Videos
Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

19h | Videos