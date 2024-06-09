BSMRMU observes World Oceans Day

Like every year, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) observed the World Oceans Day 2024.

The theme of this year's World Oceans Day is "Awaken new depth: Catalysing action for our ocean and climate".

A seminar was organized at the university auditorium to mark the day. Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Commodore Mohammad Minarul Haque, Dean of the Faculty of Earth and Ocean Sciences of the university delivered the welcome speech.

The keynote speech was presented by Prof. Dr. Mizan R. Khan from Independent University of Bangladesh. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nazir Hossain, Head of Department of Genetic Engineering and Marine Biotechnology of BSMRMU delivered a valuable speech. Nandita Pal, student of Department of Oceanography and Hydrography and Itmam Haider, student of Department of Naval Architecture and Offshore Engineering from BSMRMU also presented two scientific papers at the seminar.

Along with seminar, quiz and art competition were organized as part of the day's celebration. Later, BSMRMU Vice-Chancellor handed over the prizes among the winners of the competitions.

The Treasurer, Registrar, Academic Advisor, Deans, Head of the Departments, Teachers, Officers and Students of the University actively participated in the seminar.