BSMRMU observes World Oceans Day

Corporates

Press Release
09 June, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 09:18 pm

Related News

BSMRMU observes World Oceans Day

Press Release
09 June, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 09:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Like every year, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) observed the World Oceans Day 2024.

The theme of this year's World Oceans Day is "Awaken new depth: Catalysing action for our ocean and climate".

A seminar was organized at the university auditorium to mark the day. Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Commodore Mohammad Minarul Haque, Dean of the Faculty of Earth and Ocean Sciences of the university delivered the welcome speech.

The keynote speech was presented by Prof. Dr. Mizan R. Khan from Independent University of Bangladesh. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nazir Hossain, Head of Department of Genetic Engineering and Marine Biotechnology of BSMRMU delivered a valuable speech. Nandita Pal, student of Department of Oceanography and Hydrography and Itmam Haider, student of Department of Naval Architecture and Offshore Engineering from BSMRMU also presented two scientific papers at the seminar.

Along with seminar, quiz and art competition were organized as part of the day's celebration. Later, BSMRMU Vice-Chancellor handed over the prizes among the winners of the competitions.

The Treasurer, Registrar, Academic Advisor, Deans, Head of the Departments, Teachers, Officers and Students of the University actively participated in the seminar.

 

BSMRMU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

6h | Explorer
For a pickup truck, the Hunter demands attention, especially in this striking ‘Electric Blue’ shade. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Changan Hunter: Setting new standards for pickup trucks

7h | Wheels
A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The financial destruction of Palestine

10h | Panorama
Fresh mangoes prior to preserving. Photo: Asif Zapata

Want to enjoy fresh mangoes all year round? Here’s how!

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

45 Bangladeshis return; 134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar

45 Bangladeshis return; 134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar

1h | Videos
What is the salary of the Prime Minister and President of India?

What is the salary of the Prime Minister and President of India?

1h | Videos
As for the swearing-in ceremony of the heads of state and government in each country

As for the swearing-in ceremony of the heads of state and government in each country

2h | Videos
Two arch-rivals India and Pakistan face each other in 2024 T20 World Cup

Two arch-rivals India and Pakistan face each other in 2024 T20 World Cup

3h | Videos