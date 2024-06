BRTC to launch Eid special bus service from 13 June 

The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) will start its 'Eid special' bus service from 13 June. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) will start its 'Eid special' bus service from 13 June to ensure smooth journey of the homebound passengers on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

The advance ticket selling began today (10 June) at BRTC bus depots, while the buses of the Eid special service will be plying till 18 June, said a press release of the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry.

The advance bus tickets for different routes across the country are being sold from city's various BRTC bus depots, including Motijheel, Joarsahara, Kalyanpur, Gabtoli, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Jatrabari, Gazipur and Narayanganj bus depot at Chasara.

The advance bus tickets are being sold from Motijheel BRTC depot for travelling on Dhaka-Rangpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh Naogaon, Kushtia, Barishal, Gopalganj, Joypurhat, Jamalpur and Kalmakanda routes.

Bus tickets of Dhaka to Rajshahi, Naogaon, Netrakona, Syedpur, Thakurgaon, Barishal, Gopalganj, Gaibandha, Bogura, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Kushtia, Nagarpur, Paturia and Nalitabari routes are being sold from Kallyanpur bus depot.

Dhaka-Rangpur, Bhatiapara and Paturia routes' tickets are being sold from Gabtoli bus depot, while tickets of Dhaka-Rangpur, Dinajpur, Naogaon, Mymensingh, CBS 2 (Gulistan)-Barishal and Bogra routes from Jorsahara bus depot.

From Mirpur bus depot, bus tickets of Dhaka-Thakurgaon, Rangpur, Panchagarh, Swarupkathi, Gopalganj and Bogra routes are being sold, while tickets of Dhaka-Rangpur, Dinajpur, Lalmonirhat, Bogura, Naogaon, Barishal, Khulna, Gopalganj and Mymensingh routes from Mohammadpur bus depot.

Gazipur to Khulna, Barishal, Rangpur, Bogura and Mymensingh routes' bus tickets are being sold at Gazipur bus depot, while tickets are being sold from Jatrabari bus depot for travelling from Dhaka to Rangpur, Dinajpur, Khulna, Kurigram, Bhanga and Barishal.

Narayanganj bus depot is selling bus tickets on Dhaka-Bhanga (Faridpur), Barishal, Habiganj, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Naogaon, Netrokona and Bogura routes.

Comilla bus depot is selling tickets on Comilla-Sylhet and Sunamganj routes, while Narsingdi bus depot on Dhaka-Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Rangpur, Naogaon and Bogura routes.

From Sylhet bus depot, the tickets of Sylhet-Chattogram, Lakshmipur, Mymensingh, Rangpur and Tarakandi routes are being sold, while Dinajpur-Dhaka (Gabatali) route's tickets from Dinajpur bus depot.

Sonapur bus depot is selling tickets on Sonapur-Chattogram and Barishal routes, while Bogura bus depot on Bogura-Rangpur route.

Tickets of Rangpur-Mongla and Dhaka routes are being sold from Rangpur depot and Khulna bus depot is selling tickets on Khulna-Dhaka, Shyamnagar-Kishoreganj and Rangpur routes.

Tickets of Pabna-Gazipur Chowrasta route are being sold from Pabna bus depot, while Mymensingh depot is selling tickets for Dhaka-Mymensingh, Phulpur, Thakurgaon, Rangpur, Gaibandha and Kurigram routes.

Tickets of Chattogram-Rangpur, Barishal, Bhola (Charfashion), Majuchaudhurir Haat and Chandpur routes are being sold from Chattogram bus depot, while tickets of Dhaka-Patgati route from Tungipara depot.

From Barishal bus depot, tickets are being sold for Barishal-Dhaka and Rangpur routes.

The BRTC has requested homebound passengers, who will travel on different routes, to avail its Eid special service.