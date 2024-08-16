BRTC reduces fares by 30% for Barishal students

Students of all educational institutions in Barishal are now enjoying a 30% fare reduction when traveling on buses of the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC).

This new fare concession has been effective from yesterday (15 August), according to Barishal depot manager Jamil Hossain.

Hossain said students can avail of the 30% discount by showing their ID cards at the Barishal BRTC terminal. The fare reduction applies to all BRTC buses departing from Barishal for any destination across the country.

He explained that due to the ongoing national crisis, there has been a shortage of passengers.

"In response to the students' demand for fare reductions and as a gesture of gratitude, this benefit will be available indefinitely," Hossain added.

The decision follows a meeting on Wednesday between Barishal University students and the depot manager, where students raised various demands, including the reduction of fares.

Sujoy Shuvo, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and a student of Barishal University, said, "During the meeting with the depot manager, we presented several demands on behalf of the students. We called for an end to passenger harassment, an improvement in service quality, and a reduction in student fares. The BRTC authorities accepted our demands and asked for our cooperation in ending extortion and harassment of passengers.