JS body recommends incorporating psychological tests while appointing BRTC drivers

Bangladesh

UNB
11 July, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 05:45 pm

Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad. Photo: Collected

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Road Transport and Bridges Ministry today (11 July) emphasised the importance of incorporating psychological tests while appointing BRTC drivers. 
 
It also put importance on increasing monitoring on the licensing system and ensuring maximum utilisation of vehicles to keep the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) profitable. 
 
The recommendations of the committee came from its second meeting held at the Sangsad Bhaban. 
 
Chairman of the Committee Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq presided over the meeting where other members were present. 
 
In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the number of vehicles along with the current routes of BRTC, annual income and expenditure statement, problems and prospects of the organization and existing manpower. 
 
It also discussed the current progress of the construction of elevated road from Morichakhali of Karimganj upazila to Mithamain upazila of Kishoreganj district and the overall situation of all roads in Kishoreganj district. 
 
The committee recommended the ministry to quickly complete the under-construction elevated road and all the connecting roads from Kishoreganj to Dhaka. 

Top News

Parliamentary committee   / BRTC bus / Bangladesh

