Shuttle bus service launched at Dhaka airport

A shuttle bus service by the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) has been launched at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), as part of its efforts to enhance service-oriented operations.

The special service, which commenced today (26 June), will be operated with two BRTC buses and aims to provide baggage transportation facilities for incoming and outgoing passengers.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, BRTC Chairman Tajul Islam said, "The BRTC has already become a profitable company. The organisation is planning its operations to make it more service-oriented in future. As part of this, the special shuttle service was launched today."

He highlighted the challenges faced by passengers, especially those carrying heavy luggage, at the airport.

"We have seen many expat workers face difficulty finding transportation with heavy luggages, especially upon arrival at the airport. The new shuttle service will allow carrying 40-50 kg luggage," he said, adding that the buses will remain stationed at the airport.

According to airport authorities, the service is expected to improve passenger movement and safety.

The Airport Shuttle Bus Service will operate from Terminal 2 to the Airport Railway Station, covering the airport roundabout, Uttara Jashimuddin Road, and Terminal 3.

Each bus has 25 seats and includes separate luggage storage facilities.

The buses, built with the BRTC's technical expertise, are air-conditioned and equipped with luggage transportation facilities, security systems, free Wi-Fi, and special boarding and alighting facilities for senior citizens and persons with special needs. The preparation of these two special shuttle buses was completed at BRTC's integrated central repair factory in Gazipur.

Expressing satisfaction over the local manufacturing of the buses, Tajul Islam said, "The best part is that we are now manufacturing these shuttle buses in our own factory. In the near future, we will no longer need to import vehicles. We can produce them ourselves."

The service was inaugurated by Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader this morning, with Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Farooq Khan attending as a special guest.

In response to a question about ongoing corruption controversies, Obaidul Quader reiterated the government's zero-tolerance stance towards corruption.

"The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is there to fight corruption. The ACC has been asked by the Prime Minister to show zero tolerance. There is zero tolerance from the end of the government and the prime minister for whoever commits corruption. The ACC has the right to investigate corruption allegations. The government did not interfere with its freedom," he asserted.

