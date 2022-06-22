Bridges, culverts to be built on roads cut during flood: PM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 03:22 pm

Related News

Bridges, culverts to be built on roads cut during flood: PM

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 03:22 pm
Bridges, culverts to be built on roads cut during flood: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that bridges and culverts will be built on roads, which were to clear the flood water in Sylhet and Sunamganj areas.

"The roads were cut at mu instruction to quickly clear the flood water. In future, these cut parts of the roads will have bridges and culverts so that excess water can be drained out quickly," the premier made the remark during a media brief on Wednesday.

Earlier, Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam said that as per the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Department of Local Government Engineering and Sylhet City Corporation have already been instructed to immediately cut off the roads due to which the water could not flow down.

The water level of the river Surma in Sylhet started to fall, river Kushiyara is still swelling up, due to which new areas are expected to go underwater.

Several upazilas and cities in the region are still inundated with floodwater, and many houses remain flooded, especially those in the low-lying are.

Top News

Flood / PM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

5h | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

1d | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

1h | Videos
Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

5h | Videos
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

5h | Videos
Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US