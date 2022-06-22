Bridges, culverts to be built on roads cut during flood: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that bridges and culverts will be built on roads, which were to clear the flood water in Sylhet and Sunamganj areas.

"The roads were cut at mu instruction to quickly clear the flood water. In future, these cut parts of the roads will have bridges and culverts so that excess water can be drained out quickly," the premier made the remark during a media brief on Wednesday.

Earlier, Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam said that as per the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Department of Local Government Engineering and Sylhet City Corporation have already been instructed to immediately cut off the roads due to which the water could not flow down.

The water level of the river Surma in Sylhet started to fall, river Kushiyara is still swelling up, due to which new areas are expected to go underwater.

Several upazilas and cities in the region are still inundated with floodwater, and many houses remain flooded, especially those in the low-lying are.