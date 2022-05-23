Border guards seize Crystal Meth worth over Tk10cr in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

UNB
23 May, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 11:31 am

UNB
23 May, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 11:31 am
Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Monday seized 2.119kg of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) and 118 bottles of liquor in separate drives at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar.

Tipped off, a team of BGB-2 challenged two smugglers coming from Myanmar at Keora near Domdomia BOP at around 4am.

Sensing danger, the smugglers left the drugs and fled the scene immediately, Commander of Teknaf Battalion-2 Lieutenant Colonel Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar

Later, the BGB men seized 1.056kg of crystal meth worth Tk5.28 crore.

In another drive at Shah Porir Dwip, when a team of BGB-2 challenged 2-3 smugglers coming from Myanmar on a boat via River Naf at around 3am the smugglers jumped into the river and managed to escape.

Later, the BGB men seized 1.063 kg crystal meth and 118 bottles of toxic liquor worth Tk5.33 crore from the boat.

However, the BGB men could not arrest anyone during the drives.

