Boot camp to boost low-earners’ access to nutritious food concludes

Press Release 
20 February, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 07:56 pm

Boot camp to boost low-earners’ access to nutritious food concludes

A three-day boot camp under the innovation challenge "Food Frontiers 2.0" that aims to support innovative business models and technology-based solutions to increase low-earners' access to nutritious foods concluded yesterday.  

A total of 23 participants from top 15 startups took part in the boot camp, jointly organised by Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Business Network, Switzerland-based Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and the World Food Programme (WFP) at a hotel in the capital, said a press release.

The participants included Labana, MushHoom, Sufola, Farmzilla Foods limited, Noodles, Agriventure Asia, adorsho praniSheba Limited, Amal Foundation, Leafy Farms, Novel Food Creation Ltd, Krishi Swapno, Cookants Ttd, KleanAgro and Konna wellbeing Ltd.

The boot camp was arranged to impart training to the participants about new innovative models and technological solutions for the supply of safe and nutritious foods for lower income people and the intake of those foods alongside making the whole campaign easier.

Food Frontiers challenge aims to identify new and innovative ways to reach lower-income consumers with nutritious food products; build the capacity of young entrepreneurs on a sustainable food systems approach and business skills for managing social enterprise.

The organisers announced at the event that as part of a contest, an investors' nights with the participation of renowned investors and businessmen will be held on 23 February, while the contest will come to an end through a grand ceremony on 27 February.

Campaign for the contest started from 2 December last year and as part of the initiative road shows were held at six universities of the country along with online campaigns.

Six winners (two each from three categories) and one reserved prize for the International Nutrition Olympiad (INO) will get cash and pre-seed funding worth $35,500 for implementing business plan, expansion of the business, and infrastructure development.
National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh and Bangladesh Agricultural University were the strategic partners of this event.
 

