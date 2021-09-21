Data Science Bootcamp being launched by Upskill

With the advancement of technology, almost all industries are moving toward a data-centric approach. So, needless to say, skills in data science will be one of the most important deciding factors in successfully securing a job or sustaining a business in the near future.

However, most of our freshers and young professionals lack the necessary skill set required for such a scenario. In order to bridge that gap, Upskill is launching a brand new Data Science Bootcamp, states a press release.

The Bootcamp will be mentored by Khan Muhammad Saqiful Alam. Saqif has experience in the fields of Data Science. He is at present working in the Trust and Safety zone in TikTok, looking after the South Asian markets. In this Bootcamp, there will be video lessons divided into 3 parts on Data Strategy and Collection, Data Visualizations and Dashboards, and Introductory Machine Learning, hands-on Case Workshop and different tools (Tableau, Orange ML) associated with the listed topics. There will be two Teaching Assistants to help the participants overcome difficulties regarding the lessons.

To qualify as a participant, one will have to take an assessment test and score above 60%. There will be a limit of 20 on the available number of seats as well.

Fresh graduates and young professionals who are looking to explore the fields of Data Analytics are encouraged to participate in this 5 weeks Bootcamp. A participant will have to dedicate 6.5 hours in total each week. Of these 6.5 hours, 3 hours will be for the videos and reading materials, 1 hour will be for sessions with the teaching assistants if the participants need any clarification, and 2.5 hours will be for hands-on workshops with the instructor.

What makes this Bootcamp truly unique is that it's going to be project-based learning with coursework and examples specifically designed for the Bangladesh context. To ensure better employability, the participants will get a chance to showcase their portfolio of work with a Bangladesh specific data set in front of potential employers.

Moreover, the top 5 students will get an opportunity to land a job at the deep-tech startup Intelligent Machines. This will make sure that along with getting the chance to learn from the best, the students get to have a shot at the best available jobs in this field.

This 1.5 month long experience will be quite detailed and give multiple software exposures to the participants. And to leave no stones unturned, the teaching assistance support will be there as well.

"Upskill has a successful track record in conducting such programs. Through Upskill's Income Sharing Agreement (ISA) program with Intelligent Machines, 4 people have already landed a job in the company. This goes to prove how Upskill's in-depth learning programs result in better skill development and better employability. With our dedicated data science Bootcamp we want to create a bigger pool of expertise in this field in Bangladesh", said Mustafizur Khan, CEO, Upskill.

"Best wishes to the learners. Right now, we need, at least, 4 more data scientists/trainees for our new projects. A leading national bank wants us to be their data science partner—we are only waiting for capable team members. If you can gain a working skill set and exhibit the right behavior, the roles are yours to be taken. To be an important part in leading the data journey of our beautiful country. Pray you all to stay safe, you and your families.", said Mohammad Oli Ahad, CEO, Intelligent Machines.

Team Upskill believes that this Data Science Bootcamp will familiarize participants with the prospects of Data Science in the context of Bangladesh and open doors of opportunities.

The Bootcamp will be launched on 25th October and the last date of registration is 18th October. To know more about Bootcamp, visit Upskill's website and Facebook page.