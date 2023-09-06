BNP relies on Dr Yunus failing to create movement: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said BNP has relied on Dr Yunus and took shelter on his issues after failing to create a movement.

"The progress of a country does not happen by those persons who rely on others, do the politics of killing and burning people alive and destroying public properties. The countrymen don't believe the political party which was born with killing and blood," he said.

The minister was uncovering the book 'Bedonatur 1975 Auguster Shaheedder Alaekhya', a research book of Dr Jebunnessa of Jahangirnagar University at Jatiya Press Club (JPC) here.

Dr Hasan said, "With due respect to Dr Yunus, I would like to say that none is above the law whether he or she is a Nobel laureate or president or prime minister. Hussain Muhammad Ershad was in power for nine years in anyway. But he also served in jail, he added.

He said Begum Khaleda Zia was prime minister and she is also being punished. The trial of the US former president Donald Trump is going on while many Nobel laureates have been tried and served jail time.

"Dr Yunus is a Nobel laureate. Is he above the law?" he posed a question.

The information minister said it is the misfortune of the nation that those who seized power through blood and formed political party and got some votes in the country. Even in 1970, some votes were cast against Awami League. Their generation remains till now, he added.

Dr Hasan said Ziaur Rahman formed his party after uniting all the persons who were anti-independent and reactionaries. Now his party is vocal and visited to the foreigners day and night, but there is no benefit to visiting foreigners as no one supports the caretaker government and neutral government, he pointed out.

He said France President Emmanuel Marcon will visit Bangladesh on September 10 while the Russian foreign minister will come tomorrow. It has been proved that the global community with the present government, he said.

Besides, he said, India, the current chair of the world's top 20 industrialized countries, has invited only Bangladesh from South Asia to the G-20 summit in New Delhi which will begin on September 9 despite not being a member. It also has been proved that our relationship with India in which high level, he added.

In the beginning of his speech, the minister said the main kingpins of the brutal killing of Bangabandhu were Khandaker Mustaq and Ziaur Rahman. The killers have been tried.

But, Dr Hasan said, there was a long-time demand of all including journalists to form an independent commission to unmask the kingpins who were behind the killings. So that the future generation can know the planners and the real history, he added.

Dhaka University former vice chancellor Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique presided over the meeting.

Sultana Nadira, MP, AL Advisory Council Member Professor Farzana Islam, Professor Hashem Khan, martyr Colonel Jamil's daughter Afroza Jamil, martyr Sheikh Russel's classmate Professor Gitanjali Barua, cultural personality M Hamid, JPC general secretary Shyamol Datta, and Bangladesh Asiatic Society President Mahfuza Khanam, among others, addressed the function while journalist Ihita Jalil conducted it.