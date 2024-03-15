US expresses concern over 'harassment' of Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh

15 March, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2024, 10:24 am

US expresses concern over 'harassment' of Muhammad Yunus

15 March, 2024, 10:20 am
US Senator Dick Durbin meets Bangladesh Ambassador to US Muhammad Imran. Photo: UNB
US Senator Dick Durbin meets Bangladesh Ambassador to US Muhammad Imran. Photo: UNB

US Senator Dick Durbin has met Bangladesh Ambassador to US Muhammad Imran and discussed issues of mutual interest.

"The US values its relationship with Bangladesh, and I appreciate its help to Rohingya refugees," Senator Durbin said.

But, he said, a failure to end the vendetta against Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus will negatively impact that partnership.

"In my meeting with Ambassador Imran, I called for an end to the harassment of Prof Yunus," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

 

 

