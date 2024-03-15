US expresses concern over 'harassment' of Muhammad Yunus
US Senator Dick Durbin has met Bangladesh Ambassador to US Muhammad Imran and discussed issues of mutual interest.
"The US values its relationship with Bangladesh, and I appreciate its help to Rohingya refugees," Senator Durbin said.
But, he said, a failure to end the vendetta against Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus will negatively impact that partnership.
"In my meeting with Ambassador Imran, I called for an end to the harassment of Prof Yunus," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.