US expresses concern over 'harassment' of Muhammad Yunus

US Senator Dick Durbin meets Bangladesh Ambassador to US Muhammad Imran. Photo: UNB

US Senator Dick Durbin has met Bangladesh Ambassador to US Muhammad Imran and discussed issues of mutual interest.

"The US values its relationship with Bangladesh, and I appreciate its help to Rohingya refugees," Senator Durbin said.

But, he said, a failure to end the vendetta against Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus will negatively impact that partnership.

"In my meeting with Ambassador Imran, I called for an end to the harassment of Prof Yunus," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.