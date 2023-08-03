BNP leader Salahuddin arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 07:03 pm

Related News

BNP leader Salahuddin arrested

Detective Branch (DB) Chief Harun-or-Rashid said the BNP leader was arrested in cases filed over the clash during Saturday’s sit-in programme in Jatrabari

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 07:03 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Nationalist Party's commerce affairs secretary and former lawmaker Salahuddin Ahmed was arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of police this afternoon.

Detective Branch (DB) Chief Harun-or-Rashid said the BNP leader was arrested in cases filed over the clash during Saturday's sit-in programme in Jatrabari.

Salahuddin is the prime accused in two cases filed over the clash, the DB chief said, adding that the BNP leader is also accused in two other cases filed over the incident.

Earlier today, Salahuddin's son Tanvir Ahmed Robin alleged that the law enforcers picked Salahuddin up while he was returning home after receiving anticipatory bail from a court this afternoon.

Tanvir, also acting member secretary of Dhaka city south unit of BNP, said his father secured anticipatory bail in several cases filed by police over clashes during Saturday's sit-in programme in Jatrabari area.

He also said seven people, including his father and his driver, were picked up.

Top News / Politics

BNP leader Salahuddin / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

14h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

15h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

3h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

5h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

4h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low