BNP leader Salahuddin arrested

Bangladesh Nationalist Party's commerce affairs secretary and former lawmaker Salahuddin Ahmed was arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of police this afternoon.

Detective Branch (DB) Chief Harun-or-Rashid said the BNP leader was arrested in cases filed over the clash during Saturday's sit-in programme in Jatrabari.

Salahuddin is the prime accused in two cases filed over the clash, the DB chief said, adding that the BNP leader is also accused in two other cases filed over the incident.

Earlier today, Salahuddin's son Tanvir Ahmed Robin alleged that the law enforcers picked Salahuddin up while he was returning home after receiving anticipatory bail from a court this afternoon.

Tanvir, also acting member secretary of Dhaka city south unit of BNP, said his father secured anticipatory bail in several cases filed by police over clashes during Saturday's sit-in programme in Jatrabari area.

He also said seven people, including his father and his driver, were picked up.