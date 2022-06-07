BNP blames gov’t negligence for huge loss in Ctg fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 03:52 pm

BNP has held the government accountable for the deadly fire in Chattogram's BM Container Depot that claimed at least 43 lives and injured more than 200 people.  

"The government's negligence, lack of coordination and incompetence are responsible for this horrific accident. Its widespread corruption, incompetence, and lack of accountability in the country have led to the loss of this many innocent lives besides other damages," reads the official statement issued after the BNP standing committee's virtual meeting held on Tuesday.

While extending condolences to the bereaved families of the depot fire victims, BNP leaders have called for a prompt and fair investigation – comprising of impartial experts – to find out the root cause of the accident, identify the culprits and bring them under the law.

Meanwhile, BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury was bestowed with the responsibility to stand by the families of those killed in the accident and provide necessary medical assistance to the injured.

During the meeting, BNP leaders condemned the decision to increase gas prices by 22.78% for double burners, especially when people are already suffering the burns of commodity price hikes.

They demanded an immediate reversal of the decision citing that it will push the commodity prices even higher while falling out of people's reach.

At the meeting, it was decided that BNP will hold demonstrations in all metropolises including Dhaka on 9 June, in district headquarters on 11 June and at the upazila level on 13 June to protest against the increase in prices of daily necessities, including gas.

