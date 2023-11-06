2 buses torched in Gazipur, Ctg on second day of blockade

A bus was set on fire by miscreants in the Safipur area of Gazipur’s Kaliakair upazila. PhotoL Prothom Alo

The wave of arson attacks on buses continues on the second day of the ongoing political blockade called by BNP-Jamaat.

In separate incidents, miscreants targeted public buses in Gazipur and Chattogram leaving law enforcement agencies on high alert as they strive to maintain law and order amidst the political unrest.

In the Safipur area of Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila, miscreants set a bus ablaze by dousing it with petrol. The incident took place around 4am this morning along the Dhaka-Tangail highway, reports media.

Upon receiving information, members of the local fire service raced to the scene to extinguish the flames. However, by the time they arrived, a significant portion of the bus had already been consumed by the fire.

Md Raihan, officer-in-charge at the Kaliakore fire service station, told Prothom Alo, "Upon our arrival at the scene, a fire service unit worked diligently to bring the blaze under control. However, by the time the fire was extinguished, a significant portion of the bus's interior and front had been ravaged by the fire."

According to the bus driver, Habibur Rahman, every morning, a KEPZ Paribahan bus transports workers from Konabari in Gazipur city to a factory located in the Kalampur area of Kaliakair upazila. On Monday, like any other day, the bus was en route to Konabari in the early morning.

He said "As we approached Safipur market, we had to slow down due to another bus on the east side of the road. At that moment, four to five young individuals suddenly boarded our bus. Without any prior provocation, they proceeded to drench the vehicle with petrol and set it ablaze before making their escape."

Kaliakore police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Akbar Ali Khan said, "Miscreants carried out the incident early in the morning, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend them. Legal action is currently in progress in this regard."

In a separate incident, a bus in Chattogram's Anwara was set ablaze around 5am on Monday near the traffic police box of Chatri Choumhani Bazaar in the upazila.

Confirming the matter, Anwara police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sohail Ahmed said that police investigation and case filing in connection with the incident are underway.

The bus, bearing registration number Chatra Metro J-110726, was completely consumed by the flames, though fortunately, there were no casualties.

Fire service personnel were quick to respond, extinguishing the fire before it could cause further damage.

"Two units of fire service were dispatched to the scene upon receiving information about the bus fire in Chatri Choumhani Bazar. They effectively brought the fire under control," Samakal quotes Anwara Fire Service Station in-charge Mongchong Marma.