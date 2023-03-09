Blinken assures Momen of continued support for Bangladesh

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said his country would continue to standby Bangladesh with its "best efforts" in the development endeavours of the South Asian country as he held talks with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

"We (US) will stand by you (Bangladesh)," Momen today said quoting his US counterpart as saying during their meeting in the Indian capital on the sidelines of the recent G-20 summit.

The foreign minister described his meeting with Blinken as "very constructive" adding that they discussed various critical bilateral issues as "we have developed a very good rapport with the US".

Momen said the secretary of state told him that Washington would like to engage more in Bangladesh's different development endeavours.

He said Blinken's understanding of bilateral issues "are not bad".

Momen said he explained to his US counterpart that Bangladesh had formulated the Digital Security Act (DSA) to check communal conflict and confront with hate crime.

Replying to a question regarding US sanction on Rapid Action Battalion, the foreign minister said the issue did not come up during his conversation with Blinken.