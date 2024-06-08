Will the price level decrease?
CPD fellow Mustafizur Rahman said, Due to inflation, the price level of goods has gone up a lot. He welcomed the target of reducing inflation in the budget proposal. But raised questions about the price level.
CPD fellow Mustafizur Rahman said, Due to inflation, the price level of goods has gone up a lot. He welcomed the target of reducing inflation in the budget proposal. But raised questions about the price level.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.