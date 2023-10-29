BCL activists beat Jubo Dal leader to death in Dhaka, BNP alleges

BNP has alleged that activists of the ruling Awami League have beaten a Jubo Dal leader to death in the capital's Adabor area today.

"Md Abdur Rashid, former youth leader of Adabar thana, and local government affairs secretary BNP's ward no 30 unit was killed by Awami League leaders and activists while he was returning from a procession to enforce the hartal," Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP member Aminul Haque said on Sunday (29 October).

He alleged that Md Abdur Rashid was thrown off the terrace of an under-construction building after being beaten.

Police declined to comment on the matter when asked.