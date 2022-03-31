BARI holds Field Day on integrated coconut crop management

The Pomology Division of the Horticultural Research Center of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) on Wednesday organised a field day program titled "Integrated Coconut Crop Management" at the institute's fruit research field.

The program was funded by Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council's NATP Phase-II, PIU, Farmgate, Dhaka, project titled "Development of Integrated Crop Management Technologies for Higher Production of Coconut in Bangladesh."

Scientists, officers, staff members of the institute along with farmers participated in the event.

The research results on coconut fertiliser management, disease and insect management were presented to the farmers on the spot.

BARI Director General (DG) Dr Debasish Sarker inaugurated the programme as chief guest.

Meanwhile, BARI Director (Horticultural Research Centre) Dr Mossammat Samsunnahar presided over the function while Director (Planning and Evaluation) Dr Apurba Kanti Chowdhury and Director (ORC) Dr Md Abdul Latif Akand participated as special guests.

Addressing the event, the BARI DG said, "Just 44% of the country's demand for fruits can be met with local production. We spend some Tk10 thousand crore to fruit import every year. We want to cut the import costs by increasing local production.""