Bangladeshis among 500 Europe-bound migrants detained by Libyan coast guards 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 10:08 am

The boat was intercepted on Sunday and people were disembarked at an oil refinery point in the western town of Zawiya, a major launching point for migrants and refugees, according to UNHCR

Representational image
Representational image

Libyan coast guards have detained 500 Europe-bound migrants including Bangladeshis from a wooden boat while they were were trying to go to Europe, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

The boat was intercepted on Sunday and people were disembarked at an oil refinery point in the western town of Zawiya, a major launching point for migrants and refugees, according to UNHCR. 

Among them were Bangladeshi, Sudanese, Somalis and Syrian nationals.

The sea interception marked the latest such interventions amid a surge in crossings and attempted crossings from the North African nation to European shores in recent months.

The Libyan coastguard intercepted about 90 migrants on Saturday, including eight women and three children, and returned them to Tripoli.

It also retrieved the bodies of two migrants, while 40 others remained missing at sea, the UN agency said.

On Friday, 4,000 migrants were detained, including hundreds of women and children, in the western town of Gargaresh, reports Al Jazeera. 

Authorities described it as a security campaign against undocumented migration and drug trafficking, but the interior ministry, which led the crackdown, made no mention of traffickers or smugglers being arrested.

