Bangladeshi woman confined, tortured in KSA; case filed

A 33-year-old Bangladeshi female migrant worker has allegedly been tortured by "human traffickers" in Saudi Arabia since April.

Victim's mother filed a complaint with the Anti-Human Trafficking Offence Tribunal in Barishal on Monday (23 May).

The accused are Lucky Begum, wife of Delwar Hossain of Palashpur Guchhgram in Barishal, her son Ajman; Kazi Atahar Hossain, director of Aziz & Recruiting Agency in Dhaka's Naya Paltan, Anwar Hossain, office executive of the agency and four or five more anonymous individuals.

Tribunal judge Manjurul Hossain directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matter, said Md Kakon, the bench assistant of the court.

Earlier, the accused allegedly trafficked the woman to Saudi Arabia through Aziz & Recruiting Agency on 4 April this year promising a job with a handsome salary.

The woman was sold there for unethical activities and held captive in a room in a city in Jeddah where she was physically assaulted.

On 14 April, the victim called her mother and described her ordeals.

When the matter came to light, the relatives of the victim contacted the accused who demanded Tk1,20,000 as ransom for her release.