Bangladeshi woman confined, tortured in KSA; case filed

Bangladesh

UNB
24 May, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 05:19 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi woman confined, tortured in KSA; case filed

Earlier, the accused allegedly trafficked the woman to Saudi Arabia through Aziz & Recruiting Agency on 4 April this year promising a job with a handsome salary

UNB
24 May, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 05:19 pm
Representational Imgae
Representational Imgae

A 33-year-old Bangladeshi female migrant worker has allegedly been tortured by "human traffickers" in Saudi Arabia since April.

Victim's mother filed a complaint with the Anti-Human Trafficking Offence Tribunal in Barishal on Monday (23 May).

The accused are Lucky Begum, wife of Delwar Hossain of Palashpur Guchhgram in Barishal, her son Ajman; Kazi Atahar Hossain, director of Aziz & Recruiting Agency in Dhaka's Naya Paltan, Anwar Hossain, office executive of the agency and four or five more anonymous individuals.

Tribunal judge Manjurul Hossain directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matter, said Md Kakon, the bench assistant of the court.

Earlier, the accused allegedly trafficked the woman to Saudi Arabia through Aziz & Recruiting Agency on 4 April this year promising a job with a handsome salary.

The woman was sold there for unethical activities and held captive in a room in a city in Jeddah where she was physically assaulted.

On 14 April, the victim called her mother and described her ordeals.

When the matter came to light, the relatives of the victim contacted the accused who demanded Tk1,20,000 as ransom for her release.

Top News

Torture / human trafficking / Saudi Arabia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

9h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

10h | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1d | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

30m | Videos
Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

35m | Videos
NBR discourages transaction in cash to bring transparency in tax collection

NBR discourages transaction in cash to bring transparency in tax collection

1h | Videos
Effect of commodity price hike on lower income people

Effect of commodity price hike on lower income people

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature