Bangladeshi students to get priority in returning to China: Hualong

Bangladesh

UNB
12 July, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 09:34 pm











Bangladeshis will get priority while international students are allowed to return to their educational institutions in China when the Covid-19 situation improves, Deputy Chief of Mission at Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Hualong Yan said Monday.

He also said the Bangladeshi students at Chinese educational institutions will get priority in receiving the Chinese vaccine.

The diplomat was responding to a question during a seminar held virtually to mark the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Association of Bangladesh-China Alumni (ABCA) organised the seminar.

Hualong said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka remains engaged to facilitate the return of Bangladeshi students who have been studying at different universities in China.

He said no students from any country are being allowed to return to Chinese universities now, considering the Covid-19 situation. "Not just Bangladeshi students, students from India, the US and the UK are unable to return to China."

Dr Syed Anwar Hossain, supernumerary Professor of Dhaka University, presented the keynote paper at the seminar; Brigadier General (retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain, the former Election Commissioner, joined as designated discussant.

The meeting was presided over by Munshi Faiz Ahmad, former ambassador of Bangladesh to China and president of ABCA. AAM Muzahid, member secretary of ABCA, was also present.

Munshi Faiz said the ruling party of China – CPC – has been playing an important role in strengthening Bangladesh-China ties.

"The CPC is playing a significant role in the socio-economic development of China and beyond, and Bangladesh remains China's important friend," he added.

