Bangladeshi scientists make history by fully sequencing genomes of salinity, submergence tolerant rice varieties

Bangladeshi scientists, for the first time in history, have fully sequenced the genomes of four salinity and submergence tolerant rice varieties.

The announcement came during a press briefing held at the conference room of the Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA) in Mymensingh on Thursday.

Addressing the programme, Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque, said that with the joint efforts of BINA and a team of scientists from Bangladesh Agricultural University, a new horizon has been unlocked in rice research in Bangladesh.

"This was achieved by unraveling the mysteries of the lives of salt and water-tolerant rice varieties," he added.

"Our goal has always been to produce nutritious food in high volumes," the minister said adding, "With this [genome sequencing] not only we will be able to meet local demand, but also be able to export."

Bangladesh Agricultural University Professor Dr Md Bazlur Rahman Mollah said, "In future scientists, from both home and abroad, would be able to use this our sequencings as reference to make high-yielding varieties."

BINA Director General Dr Mirza Mofazzal Islam, and Bangladesh Agricultural University Vice Chancellor Professor Lutful Hasan also attended the event.