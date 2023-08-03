Bangladeshi MP among 17 released from police custody after brief detention in Oman

03 August, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 06:07 pm

They were detained as no prior permission was taken for holding a meeting

Member of Parliament Khadizatul Anwar Soni
Member of Parliament Khadizatul Anwar Soni

Seventeen Bangladeshi citizens including Khadizatul Anwar, an incumbent Member of Parliament of Bangladesh, have been released from police custody in Oman.

"No one is in police custody at this moment. All 17 individuals have been released," Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seheli Sabrin told reporters at the weekly media briefing today.

She said they were detained as no prior permission was taken to hold a meeting.

In Oman, permission is required to hold meetings, she said.

The Bangladesh Mission in Oman took instant steps following the detention and they were released after a discussion between both sides.

The meeting was held at Haffa House Hotel in Muscat on Tuesday.

Khadizatul Anwar is a reserved seat MP from Chattogram. She took oath as an MP on February 20, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Rafiqul Anwar, who was an MP representing Fatikchhari in Chattogram.

