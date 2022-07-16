Bangladesh willing to invest in Nepal’s Sunkoshi-3 hydropower project

The Bangladesh Ambassador to Nepal Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury has said that the government is "positive" about investing in Nepal's Sunkoshi-3 Hydropower Project.

He made the remarks during a field observation of the proposed reservoir-based 683MW project site in Khadadevi Rural Municipality of Ramechhap, Nepal, on Friday, reports The Himalayan Times.

The Bangladesh envoy was accompanied by the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Executive Director Kulman Ghising and officials of the Nepalese Energy Ministry.

Meanwhile, NEA Executive Director Ghising told the media that there had been frequent talks with the Bangladesh government from the Nepalese side to start work on the hydropower project.

"We've had talks with the Bangladesh government to start the project and we will soon have a team of technicians from the country here," he said.

"There were also talks to include India in the project. As big projects like Sunkoshi III have double benefits of tourism as well as hydropower, it's desirable that we complete such projects as soon as possible," Ghising added.

Addressing the occasion, Nepal's Electricity Development Department General Director Sanjeev Dev said that the study of the project by his department had reached the final phase.

As per the plan, the 683MW project will have its dam at Lubhughat in the Sunkoshi River on the confluence of Ramechhap and Kavre in Nepal. The dam will be 160m wide and 180m high.

Water from the dam will be channelled through 2.4m metre-long tunnels to the production house at Titretar of Temal Rural Municipality in Kavre, Nepal.

The power to be produced from the project will be linked to Nepal's national transmission line, The Himalayan Times added.