Bangladesh to receive 10 lakh Sinopharm vaccines Saturday

Previous consignments of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Collected
Previous consignments of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh will receive 10 lakh doses of China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines on Saturday.

The vaccines will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11pm. Health Minister Zahid Malek will be present to receive the consignments, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Another 10 lakh doses of the same vaccine will arrive in Bangladesh on Sunday at 3pm.

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Abdul Momen on his verified Facebook said that more than 3 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are being sent to Bangladesh via COVAX.

One million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from the EU and a further 620,000 doses via the COVAX will reach Bangladesh in August.

China will give Bangladesh another 1 million doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine on 15 July (in addition to the commercial purchase agreement).

