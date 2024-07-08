PM leaves for Beijing on 4-day bilateral visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today left here for Beijing on a four-day bilateral visit invited by her Chinese counterpart.

The visit is believed to elevate the relations between Bangladesh and China to a "comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership" from a "strategic partnership".

A special flight (BG1701) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the prime minister and her entourage members, departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:05 am.

The flight is scheduled to land at the Beijing Capital International Airport at 6 in the afternoon (Beijing time).

During her stay in Beijing from July 8 to 11, the Bangladesh prime minister will have a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping alongside a delegation-level bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang on July 10.

Bangladesh and China are likely to sign 20 to 22 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the premier's four-day visit.

"The MoUs on cooperation in the economic and banking sector, trade and investment, digital economy, infrastructure development, assistance in disaster management, construction of 6th and 9th Bangladesh-China friendship bridges, export of agricultural products from Bangladesh and people to people connectivity are likely to be signed," Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said on Sunday at a curtain raiser press conference at the Foreign Ministry here.

During the visit, Hasan said the inauguration of a number of projects of the two countries will also be announced.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Bangladesh in October, 2016 when the relationship between the two countries had reached a strategic partnership.

Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina last visited Beijing in July 2019. She also visited China on multiple prior occasions.

The two countries would celebrate the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations next year.

This visit of the Bangladesh premier to China is going to take place within 15 days after her last visit to India from June 21 to 22.

On July 9, the second day of Sheikh Hasina's visit to China, the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Jin Liqun will pay a courtesy call to her at the Meeting Room, of her Place of Residence.

Afterward, the prime minister will join a summit on Trade, Business and Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and China at the China World Summit Wing, Shangri-La Circle, Beijing, China.

In the afternoon, a meeting is scheduled to be held between the Bangladesh premier and the Consultative Party president at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing.

The prime minister will later place a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tiananmen Square.

In the evening, she will attend a dinner hosted in her honour by Ambassador of Bangladesh to China at Bangladesh House in Beijing.

On July 10, a delegation level bilateral meeting led by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang will be held at the Great Hall of the People where numerous documents that include Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed in presence of them.

She will later attend a welcome banquet (lunch) in honour of her hosted by the premier of the State Council of China at the same venue.

In the afternoon on 10 July, the Bangladesh prime minister will pay a call on Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing.

Concluding the visit to China, Sheikh Hasina will depart from Beijing Capital International Airport for home at 11am (Beijing time) on July 11 by a special flight (BG1704) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The flight is scheduled to land at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 2pm (BD time) the same day.