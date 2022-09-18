Bangladesh lodges strong protest against Myanmar over recent violations across border

Bangladesh has lodged a strong protest against Myanmar over the intrusion of mortar shells, aerial firings and airspace violations from Myanmar causing death and injuries to the people inside Bangladesh territory.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the ambassador of Myanmar to Bangladesh today (18 September) and lodged the protest against incidents of the firing of shells from Myanmar that exploded inside the Bangladesh territory, causing casualties, affecting the safety and security of the people and property inside the country's territory and spreading panic among the residents of the border areas.

The ministry also handed over a protest note to the Myanmar ambassador. The Myanmar ambassador acknowledged the firing of multiple mortar shells into the Bangladesh territory, but claimed that their insurgent groups were firing heavy artillery and mortars, some of which landed inside Bangladesh territory.

The envoy was told that the government of Myanmar is responsible for maintaining the security inside Myanmar as well as for ensuring that no violation of the border and airspace with neighbouring Bangladesh takes place.

In this connection, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the 'zero tolerance' policy of the government of Bangladesh on terrorism and non-harbouring of any elements hostile to the security of neighbouring countries.

Myanmar has been cautioned that the ongoing situation is creating an atmosphere of fear among the innocent people living in the border areas with Myanmar.

Bangladesh urged Myanmar to refrain from activities that inflict damage to the livelihood of the people living in the border area.

Bangladesh also demanded that Myanmar takes immediate steps to stop reckless military actions near the border and ensure that no ammunition from Myanmar falls inside the Bangladesh territory.

The Myanmar envoy was also reminded that the ongoing situation was detrimental in kick starting the repatriation process of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds.