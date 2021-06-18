Bangladesh leads Covid Response Committee in ILC

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
18 June, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2021, 12:04 pm

With an urge for an inclusive, sustainable and resilient recovery from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 109th International Labour Conference (ILC) adopted today a resolution concerning a global call to action for a human-centred recovery from the Covid-19 as Bangladesh took the lead. 

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh in Geneva Md. Mustafizur Rahman chaired the committee, said a press release. 

The resolution calls for ensuring access to vaccines and personal protective equipment for workers, particularly to reduce the health risk of the health workers as well as salaries and allowances of all workers during the pandemic.

It strongly appeals for timely, affordable and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all people in all countries for the revitalization of the global economy and the world of work. 

It also urges the International Labour Organization to play a more effective role in accelerating the support to States to address the increasing inequality between developed and developing countries.

 The resolution emphasises the expansion of the social safety net for recovery from the pandemic with a special focus on women, older persons and migrants.  At the same time, it underscored the need for a gender-balanced, sustainable and people-centred post-pandemic recovery plan.

The global call to action was adopted after an intense negotiation in the COVID Response Committee of the ILC.  Bangladesh also led the Asia and Pacific Group in the negotiation as the coordinator and stressed the need for addressing the specific challenges of the region. 
 

