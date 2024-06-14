Bangladesh joins Global Coalition for Social Justice

Bangladesh joined the Global Coalition for Social Justice, which was established under the initiative of the International Labour Organization (ILO), as the 73rd country on Thursday (13 June).

The government's decision to join at the first forum of the coalition in Geneva was reached by the coalition secretariat from the Bangladesh Permanent Mission on Thursday, according to a press release issued today (14 June).

The coalition was established in November last year with the aim of contributing to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 declared by the United Nations by addressing gaps in global social justice and equity through strengthening multilateral cooperation and partnerships.

A total of 72 countries, including the USA, India, China, the UK, Spain, Canada, Germany, Switzerland and Mexico, joined the Global Coalition.

Bangladesh as the 73rd country joined the important coalition on Thursday. Apart from governments, different labour organisations, owner organisations, private organisations, important international and regional organisations, universities and research institutions and some business intuitions are also partners of the coalition.

The government's decision to join this coalition is a reflection of the current government's strong commitment to promoting fairness and social justice.

In June 2023, at the invitation of ILO Director General Gilbert F Houngbo, heads of states and governments of different countries including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined "World of Work Summit-Social Justice for All" in Geneva.

At the summit, world leaders presented their own opinions about the framework of the coalition.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presented her five-point recommendations on the formation of the coalition.

On the basis of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recommendations and opinions of other world leaders, initially, six priorities have been set for the coalition.



Of them, facing inequality and discrimination, ensuring workers' rights and dignity, sustainable business and decent employment are mentionable.