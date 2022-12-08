Bangladesh, Germany ink €43m deals for dev projects

Bangladesh has signed two agreements with Germany where the latter will provide €43 million in grants for development projects involving renewable energy and climate change adaptation.

Under the Financial Cooperation (FC) 2021 agreement, Bangladesh will receive €10 million for the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (phase 3) project under the government-to-government (g2g) modality and €33 million grants for the Climate Change Adapted Urban Development Programme (phase 2) in Khulna.

Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) at the Ministry of Finance, signed the agreements on behalf of the Bangladesh government on Wednesday, reads a press release.

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster and Stefan Echner, country manager of the German Development Bank KfW, signed the agreements on behalf of their government.

The signing ceremony was attended by high officials from the German Embassy in Dhaka, the German Development Bank KfW and the German technical cooperation agencies GIZ and BGR, as well as from the government of Bangladesh.

The Climate Change Adapted Urban Development Programme (phase 2), being executed by Khulna City Corporation (LGED), primarily aims to improve the living conditions of climate change and flood-affected urban populations in Khulna, a coastal city of Bangladesh.

This programme is expected to enhance the resilience of the target group against the adverse impacts of climate change by establishing a comprehensive drainage network, canal revitalisation, and flood-resilient infrastructure along with other ground needs.