Bangladesh to evacuate nationals from Sudan through other countries: Shahriar Alam

Bangladesh

UNB
25 April, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 09:17 pm

File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam has said a decision has been made to evacuate Bangladeshi nationals from Sudan through other countries.

"The Bangladesh Embassy in Khartoum has already started spreading this message among the Bangladeshis living there," he wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday (25 April). 

The situation in Sudan will dictate how the evacuations will be carried out, he said.

The state minister urged the Bangladeshi nationals in Sudan to follow the instructions provided by the embassy and complete registration.

He also urged the media to not contact the embassy regarding the evacuation route as it will be confidential given the situation in Sudan.

Meanwhile, a number of Bangladeshi nationals were evacuated by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued a notification advising Bangladeshi nationals not to travel to Sudan due to uncertainties caused by the current situation there.

According to the notification, it is not safe for Bangladeshi nationals to travel to Sudan now as the conflict continues in Khartoum and various parts of the country, including Khartoum airport.

More than 420 people, including at least 291 civilians, have been killed and over 3,700 wounded since the fighting erupted between Sudanese military and the country's largest paramilitary force last week, AP reports.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the situation a "catastrophic conflagration" that could engulf the whole region.

