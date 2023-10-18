Bangladesh calls for immediate halt to war by Israel, end to ‘grave crimes against humanity’

Bangladesh has denounced the air strike on the Ahli Arabi hospital in Gaza and called for immediate halt of war by Israel.

In a Facebook post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh, it said, "Bangladesh strongly condemns the recent barbaric air strike on the Ahli Arabi Hospital in Gaza City resulting in indiscriminate killing of hundreds of innocent civilians mainly women and children by the Israeli Occupying Forces (IOF).

"This ruthless attack is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian laws and accords which constitutes a grave crime against humanity."

Bangladesh also said it believes the current war waged by Israel in Gaza targeting civilians was "not only asymmetric and disproportionate, but it is tantamount to collective punishment of Palestinian people in Gaza and in contravention of all fundamental principles of human rights and international civil accords and conventions."

Bangladesh said it was time for the international community to address the root causes of the ongoing conflict.

"It is clear that denial of dignified life and living under Israeli occupation and forced settlements on Palestinian territory will not lead to peace in the region. Therefore, Bangladesh underlines the Palestinian people's inalienable rights to self-determination and supports a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its Capital as envisioned in the UNSC Resolutions No. 242 and 338."

Bangladesh further called upon the international community, including the United Nations, to condemn this heinous act and to urgently allow humanitarian access to the affected territory.

"The perpetrators of this criminal act must be held accountable for their actions, and the barbaric war must be put to a stop to prevent further deaths and suffering of innocent civilians as war victims," the foreign ministry statement said.

"Bangladesh also urges all parties concerned to come to the negotiation table to work towards achieving a lasting solution to the question of Palestine."