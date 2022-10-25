Bangladesh is better than many countries amid global crisis: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said Bangladesh's people are living in better condition compared to many other countries as the government is running the state appropriately despite the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing global crisis induced by war.

"We are better than many countries since the government of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is running the country very appropriately amid the Covid-19 pandemic and war situation in the world," he said.

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at the Bangladesh Press Council Award-2022 distribution ceremony at Tatya Bhaban in the city's Kakrail area this evening.

Citing a report of a vernacular newspaper, he said that many people in the United Kingdom (UK) remain starving for several meal times nowadays, but by the grace of the Creator, such situation is yet to be happened in Bangladesh.

Hasan, also ruling Awami League (AL) joint general secretary, said, "A few months ago, everyone in the US has been asked to be economic in using electricity through SMSs".

Noting that Germany has never had a single minute of blackout since the World War II, he said after the beginning of Ukraine war, Germany started load shedding and power rationing.

There was no power shortfall in Australia, the minister said, but now there is load shedding in various places of the country, including Sydney.

"But in our country, Mirza Fakhrul jumps at and talks about anything happened a little, and those, who love to identify themselves as intellectuals, appear on the screen of television talk-shows after 12.00 midnight, creating noise for ears," he said, asking them to take the global context into their account.

Citing an example, Hasan said inflation has reached 80 percent in Turkey while 30 percent in Pakistan and 7 to 8 percent in India.

Inflation was lower in Bangladesh before, but it has become a little higher in the last one or two months, which was widely criticized in media, he said, calling upon journalists to consider the global context in their write-ups.

"Of course, if the government makes a mistake, it should be criticized. We have the mentality to receive criticism as the honorable Prime Minister nurtures that culture," said the AL leader.

The common goal of the country's people is to reach the promised destination dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and freedom fighters, he added.

There should be criticism for mistakes as well as appreciation for good deeds in reaching the destination, Hasan said, adding that otherwise, the country will not progress and those who do good work and try to fulfill their duties with utmost devotion will lose their hopes.