Bangladesh-Australia Bilateral partnership expected to strengthen on a large scale: Speakers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 10:14 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Australia, M Allama Siddiki, has expressed optimism that the Bangladesh-Australia bilateral partnership would be strengthened further.

The high commissioner was speaking at a reception held in Canberra on the occasion of Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.

He remembered Australian heroes for their contribution to the Liberation War and thanked the country for its support.

Offering tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the high commissioner recalled Bangabandhu's unflinching leadership and contribution of the valiant freedom fighters in achieving the independence of Bangladesh.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

He also highlighted economic success along with communal harmony and liberal culture in Bangladesh in his remarks.

More than 275 guests including Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen MP, Assistant Defense Minister Matt Thistlethwaite MP, Chair of Australia-Bangladesh Parliamentary Group Matt Burnell MP, Chair of Australia-India Parliamentary Group Andrew Charlton MP, ACT Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs Peter Cain MLA,  Chief of Protocol and other senior representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Department of Home Affairs, Department of Defence and other government Offices, ambassadors and other members of the diplomatic community, members of business community, representatives from media and distinguished members of Bangladesh community attended the reception. 

In his speech, Assistant Defense Minister, Matt Thistlethwaite MP mentioned the deep and friendly relations between Bangladesh and Australia and praised the Bangladeshi diaspora in Australia for their contribution in the society.

Referring to Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam's visit to Bangladesh in 1975, he expressed hope that high level visits and exchanges would increase in the future.

Members of the Band of the Royal Military College of Australia performed the instrumental national anthems of Bangladesh and Australia at the reception.

Documentaries on Bangladesh's rich culture, history, heritage and economic success and business opportunities were screened. Dances were performed with patriotic and folk songs to add colour to the festivity.

Earlier on 26 March morning, the national flag was hoisted at the Chancery premises.

The messages of the president, prime minister, and other dignitaries were read out.

A special munajat was also offered for the salvation of the departed souls of the Father of the Nation and his family members, martyrs of the Liberation War, as well as for a peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous Bangladesh.

