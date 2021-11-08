Bangla edition of the book ‘Operation X’ launched

The launching ceremony of the Bangla edition of the book 'Operation X', written by Captain MNR Samant and Sandeep Unnithan, was held recently.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haq; State Minister for Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Swapan Bhattacharjee along with Indian and Bangladeshi veterans of operation jackpot were present during the launching ceremony, said an Indian High Commission press release.

The book Operation X narrates the incidents of Naval Commando Operation X or NCO(X), jointly undertaken by the Indian Navy and Mukti Bahini in the Liberation War.

The book has been compiled from personal notes of Indian Navy Captain MNR Samant and first-hand accounts of Indian Naval Personnel and Muktijoddhas who participated in the operations.