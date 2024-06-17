PM honours freedom fighters and martyrs' families with Eid gifts and gratitude

On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina extended heartfelt greetings to all freedom fighters of the country, recognising their sacrifices for the nation.

Continuing her tradition of honouring war heroes, the Prime Minister sent flowers, fruits, and sweets to war-wounded freedom fighters and families of martyrs residing at the Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters' Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) on Gaznavi Road in the Mohammadpur area of the capital.

The gifts were delivered this morning by PM's Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-e-Alom Sarker as a token of the nation's appreciation and good wishes, according to a press release from the PM's Press Wing.

The recipients, comprising war-wounded freedom fighters and family members of the martyred, expressed deep gratitude towards Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her consistent recognition and support on national commemorations and festivals such as Independence Day, Victory Day, Eid, and Pahela Baishakh.

The valiant freedom fighters praised the visionary and strong leadership of the Prime Minister. They recalled the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family on August 15, 1975, noting that the subsequent illegal power grabbers harassed and disrespected freedom fighters instead of appreciating them.

They tarnished the glorious history of this country by distorting history, they remarked. They also highlighted that Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of the Father of the Nation, restored democracy and the rule of law after forming the government in 1996, ensuring freedom fighters received their rightful place of honor.

The Assistant Press Secretary noted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has fulfilled her pledge to establish a developing Bangladesh by 2021. He added that the Prime Minister is now working tirelessly to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and to establish a prosperous and smart Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty by 2041.