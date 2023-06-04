Azmat Ullah becomes chairman of Gazipur Development Authority 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 10:23 pm

Related News

Azmat Ullah becomes chairman of Gazipur Development Authority 

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 10:23 pm
Azmat Ullah becomes chairman of Gazipur Development Authority 

Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League President Azmat Ullah Khan has been appointed as the chairman of Gazipur Development Authority. 

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification regarding the appointment on Sunday (4 June).

According to the notification, Azmat Ullah Khan has been appointed as the chairman of Gazipur Development Authority for a tenure of three years, effective from the date of joining. The appointment is subject to the condition that he severs his working relationship with any other institutions or organisations.

Azmat Ullah Khan contested as Awami League nominated mayoral candidate in recently held Gazipur City Corporation election where he was defeated by independent candidate Zaida Khatun, mother of former mayor (dismissed) Zahangir Alam.

Gazipur Development Authority officially started its journey in November 2022. The new organisation under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works was structured based on the model of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK). 

Since the establishment of Gazipur Development Authority, an official holding the rank of joint secretary has been performing the duties of its chairman.

Top News

Azmat Ullah / Gazipur Development Authority 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

5h | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

5h | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

5h | Panorama
A Chinese grand strategy

A Chinese grand strategy

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

2h | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

6h | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

11h | TBS Food
This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study