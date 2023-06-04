Azmat Ullah becomes chairman of Gazipur Development Authority 

Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League President Azmat Ullah Khan has been appointed as the chairman of Gazipur Development Authority.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification regarding the appointment on Sunday (4 June).

According to the notification, Azmat Ullah Khan has been appointed as the chairman of Gazipur Development Authority for a tenure of three years, effective from the date of joining. The appointment is subject to the condition that he severs his working relationship with any other institutions or organisations.

Azmat Ullah Khan contested as Awami League nominated mayoral candidate in recently held Gazipur City Corporation election where he was defeated by independent candidate Zaida Khatun, mother of former mayor (dismissed) Zahangir Alam.

Gazipur Development Authority officially started its journey in November 2022. The new organisation under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works was structured based on the model of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK).

Since the establishment of Gazipur Development Authority, an official holding the rank of joint secretary has been performing the duties of its chairman.