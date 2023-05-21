Gazipur polls: AL candidate Azmat Ullah pledges to build corruption-free city through master plan

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 01:39 pm

Gazipur polls: AL candidate Azmat Ullah pledges to build corruption-free city through master plan

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 01:39 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Advocate Azmat Ullah Khan, president of Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League and Awami League nominated candidate in the upcoming city corporation election, has announced his election manifesto with a promise to establish Gazipur City Corporation as a city completely free from corruption by establishing good governance. 

The plan includes administrative transparency, accountability, a city master plan and people's participation, he noted while speaking at the engineering building of the city on Sunday in the presence of other leaders and activists of Awami League.

While announcing the manifesto, Azmat Ullah Khan said, "This election is very important for all of us. Our future urban life depends on it. In order to get proper service from any organisation, it is inevitable to establish honest, qualified and experienced leadership. But unfortunately, we have been deprived of it due to inefficient leadership, irregularities and corruption."

Mentioning that the current government has provided a lot of assistance for the development of the city since the beginning of the journey of the city corporation in 2013, the mayoral candidate said that due to the lack of honesty and transparency, many problems of the city have not been solved and most of the government funds have not been spent.

"Many problems exist which require honest and competent representatives to be solved by involving citizens and coordinating between the various departments of the government," he added.

In the manifesto, a total of 28 points were mentioned including the formation of an advisory committee/urban development coordination committee for planning and implementation of the city master plan, increasing the quality of services, providing compensation for land acquired for development work, improving healthcare in government hospitals and low-cost ambulance service facilities, free health cards for the working people of the city, slum dwellers and poor people.

Referring to his political career and participation in the liberation war while announcing the manifesto, Azmat Ullah said, "You know that from 1995 to 2013 I served in various terms as the chairman and mayor of Tongi Municipality. At that time, in view of the unprecedented development of Tongi Municipal area, I was recognised as the best chairman/mayor of Bangladesh 4 times and Tongi Municipality was recognised as the best municipality 4 times."

 

 

 

 

 

 

