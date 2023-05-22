Zayeda Khatun asks foreign embassies to monitor Gazipur polls to ensure fairness, credibility

Politics

TBS Report
22 May, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 12:19 pm

Related News

Zayeda Khatun asks foreign embassies to monitor Gazipur polls to ensure fairness, credibility

TBS Report
22 May, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 12:19 pm
Zayeda Khatun asks foreign embassies to monitor Gazipur polls to ensure fairness, credibility

Zayeda Khatun, an independent candidate for the mayoral post in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) elections and mother of the former mayor Jahangir Alam, has reached out to several foreign embassies, appealing for diplomatic observers to monitor the upcoming elections. 

In her letter addressed to the ambassadors and high commissioners of the USA, UK, Germany, China, Saudi Arabia, and India, Zayeda emphasised the importance of ensuring a free, fair, credible, and participatory election in Gazipur.

The Business Standard has obtained a copy of the letter, which was reportedly received by the embassies on Sunday (21 May). The letters express Zayeda's concerns regarding the fairness of the electoral process.

Zayeda's leaflet distributors picked up, alleges son Zahangir

Abul Hashem, one of Zayeda's election coordinators, confirmed that the letters were sent to the embassies before 10pm yesterday night. 

The mother of the former GCC mayor, recently ousted by the ruling Awami League, also requested the army to oversee the polls.

In the letter, Zayeda identifies herself as an independent candidate and highlights her connection to her son Jahangir. She contends that her son's candidacy was unjustly rejected after the announcement of the election schedule.

Furthermore, Zayeda asserted that her independent candidacy with the "Table" symbol serves as a means to protest against the perceived injustice and establish the truth in support of her son.

The letter also outlines grievances regarding electioneering, alleging obstruction and intimidation by supporters of the ruling party-nominated mayoral candidate Advocate Azmat Ullah Khan. 

Zayeda claimed that her polling agents are regularly facing various forms of harassment which violates the electoral laws and regulations. 

The GCC election will be held on Thursday (25 May).

Bangladesh / Top News

Gazipur city polls / Zayeda Khatun / GCC Mayor Jahangir Alam / Awami League (AL) / Azmat Ullah / politics / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

59m | Brands
Photo: Collected

Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

54m | Brands
The state minister for the Social Welfare Ministry Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru said that there are no beggars in the country, and those who are engaged in begging in the streets are all professionals. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why the govt repeatedly fails at taking beggars off the streets

3h | Panorama
Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

16h | TBS World
The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

1d | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

1d | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

2
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

6
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination