Zayeda Khatun asks foreign embassies to monitor Gazipur polls to ensure fairness, credibility

Zayeda Khatun, an independent candidate for the mayoral post in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) elections and mother of the former mayor Jahangir Alam, has reached out to several foreign embassies, appealing for diplomatic observers to monitor the upcoming elections.

In her letter addressed to the ambassadors and high commissioners of the USA, UK, Germany, China, Saudi Arabia, and India, Zayeda emphasised the importance of ensuring a free, fair, credible, and participatory election in Gazipur.

The Business Standard has obtained a copy of the letter, which was reportedly received by the embassies on Sunday (21 May). The letters express Zayeda's concerns regarding the fairness of the electoral process.

Abul Hashem, one of Zayeda's election coordinators, confirmed that the letters were sent to the embassies before 10pm yesterday night.

The mother of the former GCC mayor, recently ousted by the ruling Awami League, also requested the army to oversee the polls.

In the letter, Zayeda identifies herself as an independent candidate and highlights her connection to her son Jahangir. She contends that her son's candidacy was unjustly rejected after the announcement of the election schedule.

Furthermore, Zayeda asserted that her independent candidacy with the "Table" symbol serves as a means to protest against the perceived injustice and establish the truth in support of her son.

The letter also outlines grievances regarding electioneering, alleging obstruction and intimidation by supporters of the ruling party-nominated mayoral candidate Advocate Azmat Ullah Khan.

Zayeda claimed that her polling agents are regularly facing various forms of harassment which violates the electoral laws and regulations.

The GCC election will be held on Thursday (25 May).