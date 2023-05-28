Gazipur City AL President Azmat Ullah meets PM

Gazipur City AL President Azmat Ullah meets PM

Gazipur City Awami League (AL) President Advocate Md Azmat Ullah Khan today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban.

During the meeting this afternoon, Azmat Ullah Khan handed over two books written by him to the premier, Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher told BSS.

The two books are: Rajnitir Mahakabi Swadhin Bangladesh Er Swapnadrasta Jatir Pita Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangabandhu'r Netrittogun, Adarsha Bekti O Jati Gathane Anusaranio Dristranto.

Advocate Md Azmat Ullah Khan contested as Awami League nominated mayoral candidate in recently held Gazipur City Corporation election where he was defeated by independent candidate Jayeda Khatun.

Azmat Ullah / Gazipur City / Awami League

