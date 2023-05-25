Will accept results no matter what: Azmat after casting vote in GCC polls

Awami League-backed mayoral candidate Azmat Ullah Khan on Thursday (25 May) cast his ballot in the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) Election saying he will accept whatever the result is.

"I always respect the people's opinion and whoever gets elected today, I will accept the results," he said while talking to reporters after casting his vote at Tongi Darus Salam Madrasha Centre around 9am.

People are going to the polling stations spontaneously and after seeing long queues of voters, it can be presumed that a participatory election is being held in Gazipur.

"I am a political worker and my party Bangladesh Awami League is a democratic political party and you (people) have seen that when I went out for campaigning, I was always with the people as a political activist," he said.

Voting in the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) election began on Thursday using electronic voting machines (EVMs) in all polling stations in a peaceful manner.

The voting began around 8am and will continue till 4pm without any break.