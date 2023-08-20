Awareness rallies, campaign held on World Mosquito Day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 08:22 pm

The health department of Dhaka North brought out awareness rallies in its 10 zones from Sunday morning, on the occasion of World Mosquito Day. Photo: TBS
In a proactive move to counter the escalating menace of mosquito-borne diseases in Bangladesh, Dhaka North City Corporation and Eagle Mosquito Coil, a prominent local brand, brought out awareness rallies in the capital city.
 
To mark the day, Eagle Mosquito Coil of Quazi Enterprises Limited also launched an awareness campaign named "Moshader Akromon Rukhte Hoi Shocheton" (Conscious Effort to Repel Mosquito Menace).
 
The health department of Dhaka North brought out awareness rallies in its 10 zones from Sunday morning, on the occasion of World Mosquito Day.  

Quazi Nazmul Abedin, Managing Director of Quazi Enterprises Limited, and Director Quazi Afnan Abedin inaugurated the campaign, emphasising the dire need to combat mosquito-borne threats.  Habibul Bashar Sumon, distinguished selector and former captain of the Bangladesh national cricket team; esteemed actress Dilara Zaman; and renowned singer Fahmida Nabi, all united in the fight against these health hazards.
 
The initiative kick-started with a spirited awareness rally commencing at the Mirpur Indoor Stadium and weaving its way through the Mirpur-11 bus stand area. A diverse group of participants, including parents, students, and officials, brandished placards and delivered speeches to propagate awareness.
 
Quazi Nazmul Abedin conveyed the organisation's unwavering commitment to bolster the nation's defenses against not only dengue but also other mosquito-borne illnesses. He underlined the pivotal role of public awareness in this mission, underscoring the company's dedication to fostering dengue awareness.
 
Habibul Bashar Sumon, Dilara Zaman, and Fahmida Nabi collectively emphasised the urgency of widespread awareness amid the escalating dengue crisis. They stressed that a comprehensive understanding could act as a shield against a range of mosquito-borne diseases, placing individual awareness as the foremost line of defense.
 
Addressing this concern head-on, chemical misting machines were strategically deployed across various districts of Dhaka city to eradicate mosquito breeding grounds and suppress disease propagation. Further amplifying the message, informative pamphlets focusing on dengue prevention were widely disseminated.
 
With existing government initiatives, as a trusted manufacturer of mosquito repellents, boasting certification from BSTI and BUET, "Eagle Mosquito Coil" plays an instrumental role in shielding the public from mosquito-borne afflictions.
 
In light of mounting dengue outbreaks, both governmental and non-governmental entities are proactively engaged in efforts to mitigate this health crisis.  Concurrently, the surge in other mosquito-borne diseases has necessitated immediate action.

Mosquito Control / World Mosquito Day

Comments

