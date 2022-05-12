Asani weakens into depression

Bangladesh

UNB
12 May, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 01:04 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Asani, the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, weakened into a depression on Thursday morning.

Asani over coastal Andhra Pradesh and West Central Bay moved westwards and weakened into a depression from deep depression, the Met Office said.

It was centred over the coastal land area of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas at around 6am.

The storm will weaken gradually and become unimportant, according to the Met Office special bulletin today (12 May).

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower their cautionary signal.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to proceed with caution till the afternoon, as per the special bulletin.

