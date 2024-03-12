Armed pirates taking us to Somali coast: Sailor sends message from hijacked ship

Bangladesh

The man is currently onboard the Bangladeshi-flagged ocean-going vessel named MV ABDULLAH, carrying 23 crew members, which was hijacked by Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean on Monday morning

The unidentified crew member who managed to send a voice message to his peer. Photo: Collected
Seven-eight armed pirates are most likely heading towards their camp on the Somali coast, according to a crew member who managed to send a voice message to his peer.

The voice behind the recording is yet to be known. The message was sent to an Arman Hossain Babu who previously worked on the ship but now works for a different company. 

Distressed and speaking softly, the man said, "They've been threatening and trying to intimidate us. We are captured here. I have come to the washroom to send you this voice message. There's 7-8 of them. They all have guns. They are probably taking us to their location. Bhai, please pray for us."

The man is currently onboard the Bangladeshi-flagged ocean-going vessel named MV ABDULLAH, carrying 23 crew members, which was hijacked by Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean on Monday morning.

He sent Arman two recordings; the second one said, "They had captured an Iranian fishing boat two months ago. That boat is tied alongside our ship. They basically attacked our ship from that fishing boat. We put diesel oil in it. Later on, they're planning to let that boat go.

"They are probably going to head towards their camp near the Somalian coast. Pray for us. Maybe everyone knows [about this situation]. We've also let the office know," he said.

The vessel is owned by SR Shipping, a Chattogram-based company owned by KSRM Group.  

Meanwhile, authorities concerned said it might take days before an operation can be launched to rescue the hijacked ship and its crew.

Shahriar Jahan Rahat, deputy managing director of KSRM Group, told The Business Standard that the company will give the utmost importance in rescuing the 23 crew members on board when the communication process starts.

"We are expecting the kidnappers to contact the company within a week."

This is not the first time a Bangladeshi ship has fallen victim to attack by Somali pirates from the Indian coast.

Earlier in December 2010, the MV Jahan Moni was attacked after a long pursuit near the Lakshadweep group of islands, some 300km (185 miles) from the Indian coast.

Speaking to TBS today, officials who had been involved in the MV Jahan Moni rescue process said it takes a week after a ship is hijacked to find out who is involved and what they want.

"Because after hijacking, they prepare a profile by looking into the organisation of the hijacked ship's owner. Their ransom amount depends on the profile of the company. 

"The smaller the company, the lower the ransom demanded. The larger the company, the higher the ransom demanded."

He further said, "They generally do not harm the crew members on board if they receive the ransom as demanded. But it takes at least three months to rescue them with the ransom after initial contact."

